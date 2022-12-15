To honor Laura Leonard’s contributions and commitment to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, contributions are being encouraged to establish a fund in Laura’s name to support the Palliative Care Program launched by Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in 2019 and one of Leonard’s greatest achievement. In lieu of traditional retirement gifts, we are encouraging friends, family and community members to donate to the Laura Leonard fund for the support and sustainability of Palliative Care services.
Palliative Care is a medical specialty launched under Laura’s leadership that at focuses on relieving pain, symptoms and stress of a serious illness and is available at any age, any stage and can be provided along with curative treatment. The service is currently reimbursed at only $0.17 per $1 expended. Philanthropy is critical to its existence.
Why:
Laura Leonard has served as Our Hospice of South Central Indiana’s President for nearly ten years. Under her leadership, guidance, commitment and determination, OHSCI’s Palliative Care Program was launched in 2019 and continues to develop and increase in the number of chronically ill patients.
When:
Gifts are being accepted through the end of the year, and the total raised will be shared with Laura as she retires in December 2022. One-time gifts as well as pledges up to a three years are invited.
How:
Donations of cash or credit card will be accepted as well as stock and other assets. Checks should be made payable to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana with “Laura Leonard Fund” written in on the memo line. Please visit https://care.ourhospice.org/donation/ to make an online gift. Contributions may be mailed to Our Hospice, Attn: Resource Development, 2626 East 17th Street, Columbus, Indiana 47201. Contact Ellen Brunner at 812-376-5083 with questions.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.