COLUMBUS – Our Hospice is excited to announce the 29th Annual Our Hospice Decatur Golf Tournament, which will take place on Friday, June 16, at the Greensburg Country Club. The event aims to raise funds for bereavement care, outpatient palliative care, and hospice care.
Last year, the tournament raised $33,000, and this year organizers hope to exceed that amount.
According to Our Hospice President Steph Cain, “The funds raised during the tournament will be used to provide compassionate and professional hospice care to patients and families, outpatient palliative care at the clinic in Columbus, and bereavement care for children and adults. We are encouraging individuals and organizations to support us by making donations or registering a team online at care.ourhospice.org/golf.”
“Participants are invited to donate in memory of a loved one or honor a caregiver, or register their foursome for the tournament now. We look forward to some great golf and hope for a beautiful day,” tournament organizer Julie Davis said. “We appreciate the help of the Decatur Community Relations Committee consisting of Rob Eversole, David McCullough, Brian Wenning, Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens, who are invaluable in helping us hold this tournament. We know that together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of patients and families, and are looking forward to seeing many familiar and new faces on the golf course to help support our mission to make every moment count.”
Tournament details include check-in beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes green fees, a golf cart, and a sack lunch.
Interested individuals can contact Wickens at 812-614-1985, Wenning at 812-593-0940, Davis at 812-371-7973, or Tabitha Saltzman at 812-662-3192 for more information or to register.
Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the patients and families cared for by the Our Hospice Greensburg team.
About Our Hospice
Our Hospice cares for people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness or who are no longer seeking active medical treatment.
Services are provided by our care team consisting of physicians, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers wherever the patient resides.
Their mission is to make every moment count by surrounding patients and families with respectful and compassionate care for as long as we can.
Find out more by calling 812-314-8083 or visiting www.ourhospice.org.
