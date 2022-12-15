NORTH VERNON – Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County.
As of Dec. 15, the Our Hospice North Vernon office is relocating to 753 N. State Street in North Vernon, in the building alongside the Eye Care Group.
“We are excited to have found a new office location as a home base for our care teams who serve Jennings and the surrounding counties extending our care to the Ohio and Kentucky borders. It is important we have an office location as a central point for our care staff of nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers as they provide care in the homes and long-term care facilities in the surrounding region,” Laura Leonard, President of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, said.
Our Hospice, founded in 1980, opened a branch office in Jennings County in 1991. Since the pandemic, the staff has improved operating efficiencies and increased remote work capabilities which decreased the need for square footage.
“Most of our staff works remotely in the homes and the facilities where our patients reside. This, along with new remote technologies in place, allows us to downsize our office footprint, while maintaining a much needed office space for meetings, consultations, supplies and materials,” Leonard said. “Our Hospice has a long relationship with Jennings County including the annual Gala. On February 4, 2023, we will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Jennings County Gala which, over the past 24 years has raised $942,439 for the patients and families cared for by our North Vernon staff. Additionally, we will crown our 25th Hospice Queen at this year’s event for the high school queen candidate that raises the most funds. We have local ties to the Jennings County Community Relations Committee who assists us with this annual event including: Jessica Bailey, Roxanne Elsner, Alisa Gasper, Greg Hicks, Lisa Moore, Gene Rudicel, Brian Sawyer, and Sandy Vance. They support our work by promoting the Gala, educating people about hospice, and raising much-needed funds for our not-for-profit organization.”
The new, local office space will support vital work in deploying care teams to those who are managing a serious illness.
Our Hospice works closely with Ascension North Vernon, St Elizabeth’s, King’s Daughters, and Margaret Mary Hospitals as well as local physicians and extended and assisted living facilities in seven contiguous counties.
The North Vernon team cares for approximately 350 individuals annually providing medical care, emotional and social support, and bereavement services to patients and families.
“We are excited to announce our move to our new location and will be planning a public open house early next year. We look forward to serving the Jennings community and the surrounding counties for many years to come,” Leonard said.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.