COLUMBUS — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana announces that Yacht Rock Revue, featuring Columbus locals Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson, will perform live at the Our Hospice 36th Annual Free Summer Concert at 6:30 p.m. Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3.
“We are very happy to bring this traditional community event back, live to Mill Race Park. The concert is our largest fundraiser of the year and we have many opportunities leading up to the concert, for community members to support of our mission, To Make Every Moment Count,” Laura Leonard, President, said.
Some of the upcoming activities include:
• Drive-thru or dine-in fish fry from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday, August 26, at American Legion Post 24. Donations will be accepted.
• Drive-thru cookie, raffle ticket and T-shirt event from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30 and 31, in the Nexus Park parking lot (cash or checks only).
• Concert T-shirts: Email jdavis3@crh.org with the quantity and sizes, and T-shirts will be available at the concert (cash, credit or check).
• SKYVIEW Experience: Enjoy the 2022 Our Hospice Summer Concert in style as organizers transform the Mill Race amphitheater into a unique concert/dinner experience. Includes a buffet dinner catered by Big J.T.’s Craft BBQ, Coca-Cola products, excellent concert viewing location, a parking pass and private port-o-lets while overlooking the stage and the crowd. All this for only $100 per ticket.
There are a limited number of tables available so reserve your SKYVIEW tickets online today at care.ourhospice.org/skyview or email Jdavis3@crh.org.
“We are thankful to our title sponsors, FORVIA Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health, and are encouraged that the community will further support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets, cookies and T-shirts or by making a donation directly at care.ourhospice.org/concert. We can’t wait to see everyone on September 3 at Mill Race Park,” Julie Davis, Concert Coordinator, said.
