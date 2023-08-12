COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana announces that Sister Hazel, with opening act Levi Riggs, will perform live at the Our Hospice 37th Annual Free Summer Concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Mill Race Park in Columbus.
“I am so excited to experience my first Our Hospice Summer Concert as we bring this event back live to Mill Race Park. In collaboration with Exhibit Columbus, our community will be enjoying the concert among one of the most unique and largest art bamboo structures built in the United States. It’s called “Echos of the Hill” and it was created by Studio Zewde, who are based in Harlem. This is what I love about Columbus,” said Steph Cain, Our Hospice President.
“The concert is the largest fundraiser of the year for Our Hospice with many opportunities leading up to the concert for your support to help us Make Every Moment Count. Many people have asked how they can support us and one of the best ways to do that is to make a donation to us directly or purchase raffle tickets for the $10,000 grand prize drawing. Tickets are $10 each and you need not be present to win. We will announce the winner at the concert,” Cain continued.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at The Hospice Center in Columbus, or the Our Hospice offices in Greensburg and North Vernon, and from Palliative team members (Raffle Lic. #006814, Ref.#158675).
Donations can be made at the concert website: care.ourhospice.org/concert.
Some of the upcoming fundraising activities include:
• Drive-thru cookie, raffle ticket, and T-shirt event on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 22, 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hospice Center (cash or checks only).
o Raffle Tickets are $10 Each
o Cookies - Donation accepted for small bags; get a box of three dozen for a minimum donation of $15.
o T-shirts – Short sleeve, sizes Adult Small to 3XL at $20 each.
• Concert T-shirts.
o To pick up in Columbus, order online at care.ourhospice.org/concert (credit or direct debit). Orders can be picked up at the Welcome Desk at the Hospice Center every Thursday in August from 3 to 5 p.m. at 2626 E. 17th Street, Columbus.
o T-shirts will be sold at the concert (cash, credit, or check)
o To get a T-shirt shipped, order online at https://tonylondonco.printavo.com/merch/hospice-concert-2023
“We are thankful to our title sponsors, FORVIA Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health, our partner sponsors, Dunlap General & Mechanical Contractors and MyTru Advantage, A SIHO Product, and many other sponsors that make this concert possible. We are encouraged that the community will further support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets, cookies, and T-shirts or by making a donation directly at care.ourhospice.org/concert. We can’t wait to see everyone on September 2 at Mill Race Park,” Julie Davis, Concert Supervisor, said.
