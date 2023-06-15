COLUMBUS - Our Hospice volunteer Jessica Curd recently received a National Award for Career Achievement from the Social Work Hospice and Palliative Care Network.
SWHPN promotes the advancement of knowledge and best practices for hospice and palliative care social workers to ensure access to expert social work services for all patients and families facing serious illnesses.
Curd, a social worker employed by Our Hospice for eight years (2013 to 2021) and current volunteer continues to pursue excellence in the field of social work at the end of life.
“Jessica has been a patient volunteer over the past four years. Patient volunteers like Jessica, provide friendship and companionship to Our Hospice patients as an important part of our care team,” Our Hospice President Steph Cain said.
Our Hospice is looking for volunteers.
For more information about volunteering at Our Hospice with patients, at events, or in office locations (Columbus, North Vernon or Greensburg), contact Kelsey Whitehead at 812-314-8031 or email kwhitehead@crh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.