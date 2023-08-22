BATESVILLE – The Batesville City Council met last week and approved $10,000 in Belterra River Boat funds to Batesville Community Education Foundation on behalf of Executive Director Anne Wilson.
Wilson recently announced plans to build a large, outdoor learning space during a meeting of the Batesville Community School Corporation’s Board of Education. On Monday of last week, she explained the same plans to the council.
For a number of reasons, the Batesville Primary School is in need of additional space and concluded that the best option was an outdoor learning area.
According to Wilson’s research, playing outside promotes curiosity, creativity and critical thinking. Additionally, research supports the notion that the natural setting promotes positive behaviors and lowers stress and depression.
“With space at a premium at a school where our youngest learners need room to explore, the BCEF Board of Directors would like to meet this need by building an outdoor learning complex on the west side of the building,” Wilson said. “The idea... was not requested by BCSC; their involvement began after we approached them with the concept.”
The plan includes three learning spaces: an open-air classroom/gathering area with seating near the school, a shade-covered seating area and a separate, covered classroom structure further out with supplemental seating on a patio.
All spaces are to be connected with a green space and a winding sidewalk, according to plans.
Wilson explained that the school is required to be ADA compliant and has offered to help with some of the costs of the concrete/sidewalk.
Because BCSC is eligible for grant funding and BCEF falls under the school’s umbrella, BCEF does not qualify for state or federal grants. The group relies almost entirely on donations. This is the first time BCEF has approached the council to request funding.
BCEF plans to conduct the construction in phases if necessary, based on funding. The estimated total cost is approximately $330,000.
Beyond the council, BCEF is conducting their annual campaign to raise money, applying for private foundation grants and requesting in-kind donations/discounts from local sponsors and businesses.
BCSC parent and architect Greg Wade has agreed to provide an in-kind donation in the form of architectural planning for the project.
Additionally, BCEF looks forward to making this space community-focused and allowing Batesville’s Kid’s Discovery Factory and visiting artists with the Batesville Area Arts Council to utilize the space as needed upon completion.
