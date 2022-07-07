GREENSBURG – Nearly 115 area citizens and even members of the Greensburg Fire Department descended on the the I-74/Moscow Road overpass around noon Monday to greet travelers on I-74 and inspire some patriotic honks and cheer.
The “Overpass Patriots” crew brandished the good ol’ red, white and blue and waved at interstate drivers to inspire good cheer, honking and friendly hometown patriotism.
In a tradition started nearly 6 years ago by local resident Robin Meyer, friends, families and friends of those families all braved the heat for something that is of great meaning to Meyer.
An event that started with himself, his teenage daughter Sydney and a few friends has come to mean a great deal to an increasing number of local friends, and July 4 isn’t the only day they gather to show their faith in the flag and the country for which it stands.
More and more locals are finding it a meaningful event that they observe not only on Independence Day, but also on September 11, now known as Patriots Day.
“I feel this is what small town America is like,” Meyers said. “People from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the freedoms we have as well as how we got those freedoms.”
Meyer said the group heard “a thousand horns honk” from passers-by.
“I know they enjoyed seeing us!” Meyer said.
Obviously, many feel the same way.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning took part in the the event this year and arranged for on-call members of the GFD to do a tanker drive-by as a show of support for the event.
“I thought it was a great experience,” Wenning said. Being on-duty and unable to participate in Overpass Patriot events in the past, this was Wenning’s first.
“This year I was able to attend, and so I asked the guys on-duty to drive by and lend their support,” he said.
Wenning crawled up on the shoulders of the by-pass to capture photos of the events, and was able to get some good photos of the event from a drone.
“I feel like anytime you can bring people together in unity for a common cause like that is great. I’m still a big believer in patriotism, and in this case I think it’s always outstanding,” Wenning finished.
