RUSHVILLE — The 2022 Rush County Fair Queen Pageant is now officially in the books!
There was a nice crowd on hand Saturday evening at the Laughlin Center to watch the eight contestants competing for the title of Miss Rush County.
After much consideration, Cora Owens was named the 2022 Miss Rush County Fair Queen.
1st Runner Up And Miss. Congeniality is
Samantha Spaeth was named 1st runner up and Miss Congeniality.
Elizabeth Amos is this year’s 2nd runner up.
Audrey Gettinger was named 3rd runner up.
These young ladies will preside over the Rush County Fair, which starts June 25 and runs through July 2.
The job duties of the queen and her court include attending all 4-H events and non 4-H events at the fair.
They will also travel to the Horse & Pony Park just east of town on Ind. 44 to hand out ribbons and trophies, and will do likewise at the track events during the fair.
In addition, they will attend the Baby Show and Dress Review along with open livestock shows in the livestock pavilion.
Their first event is the dog show, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at the livestock pavilion.
The queen and her court are very excited to greet everyone at the fair!
