BATESVILLE – Inspiration Park was recently unveiled “in honor of all women, past, present and future that left their mark on Batesville.”
Five trailblazers were honored in the park and an additional 19 women were nominated for the honor. The Daily News is presenting a series of articles that focus on those women’s stories that are not engraved in the new park.
Judy Behlmer was nominated by her cofounder of People Assisting Animals in Need (PAAIN) Celeste Cutter.
“PAAIN is 20 years old this year, and for 20 years we have been helping find homes for the homeless cats and dogs of Batesville,” Cutter said. “We have been helping through the low cost spay and neuter program and helping community neighbors when they have vet bills or things they need. Volunteers have come and gone, but not Judy. She has been the driving force keeping PAAIN together.”
Before founding and becoming president of PAAIN, Behlmer worked as a server for 22 years at Hillcrest. She also opened a dog kennel called Dogs All Day which she recently sold.
Behlmer said that she and her family have always been animal lovers so the transition to advocate came easily.
In 2002, a group of women including Behlmer and Cutter found a dog wandering through the woods in the area that is now CVS Pharmacy. The group caught the dog, aptly named him Freeway, and gave him the medical attention he required before Behlmer adopted him into her home.
Freeway lived to be about 14 years old, and that was the origin of PAAIN.
“It takes a big group of people to help do what we do,” Behlmer said, “and it takes the community’s help to share in compassion and their responsibility for their own animals.”
In 2021, PAAIN either adopted out themselves or placed with a similar foster-based group 12 dogs/puppies and 23 cats/kittens.
Cutter explained that every animal obtained by PAAIN is spayed or neutered, checked for heartworms, and receive their shots. This care is paid for entirely by donations, and the PAAIN team is comprised entirely of volunteers.
PAAIN is a 501(c)(3) organization so donations are tax-deductible.
PAAIN accomplishments include placing a dog park in Batesville in conjunction with the city and a play area at the Ripley County Humane Society for their dogs. The play area at the shelter is named in honor of Linnie Williams, a PAAIN volunteer who passed away.
PAAIN helped facilitate the spay and neuter of 264 cats in 2021.
Behlmer explained that PAAIN works with the Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic to offer low-cost spay/neuter services in the Batesville area.
PAAIN also works with the city’s street department to take care of animals that are picked up in the city limits. These are often strays or found animals. The street department has cages for these animals. PAAIN takes photos of the animals and searches for the owner. In the event that the owner is not located, PAAIN volunteers find a foster home, a forever home or another foster-based group to help the animal.
"Some days I say I'm slowing down, but I don't see that," Behlmer said of her 20 years with PAAIN. "I know that it [PAAIN] has to move forward and that's not always with the same leadership... It's just still being involved and finding someone else that has the passion and motivation and drive to move it forward. I think we all hope for that. Anybody that has a nonprofit organization, you always want to see it moving forward and continuing the help that we provide to our community."
