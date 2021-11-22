GREENSBURG — Kids at the Decatur County Family YMCA got a special treat as Santa Claus, Pacers mascot Boomer and Freddy Fever of the WNBA visited the facility Monday morning.
The Blue Gym, decorated in Christmas lights and a Christmas tree, was full of excited pre-schoolers as Santa, Boomer, Freddy and Santa’s helpers helped each child pick a toy.
The fun was part of Pacers’ Sports & Entertainment and JAKKS Pacific Toys 12th annual partnership to brighten the eyes of children all over Indiana.
“We’re excited to pass out toys at over 100 locations this holiday season. It’s an exciting time” said PSE’s Cory Wilson.
According to Wilson, PS&E part-owner Herb Simon and JAKKS CEO Steve Berman work together to help needy children in Indiana, working through local nonprofits to pinpoint and address those needs.
Donating yearly at holidays and in times of crisis, the partnership helped families after the devastating tornado that ravaged Henryville in the spring of 2012 with “Christmas in July,” sending more than 14,000 toys for distribution to local families in a tradition that continues.
“We’ve done basketball camps with PS&E in the past, and we’re grateful that Mr. Simon and Mr. Berman do this,” said DCFYMCA CEO Diane-Hart Dawson.
JAKKS provided 2,000 toys to distribute during the local event.
Also in attendance was Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh, who thanked the Pacers and JAKKS for taking an interest in Greensburg kids.
“We couldn’t be more excited that Mr. Simon, the Pacers and the Fever for taking a fantastic interest in our community, and it’s always exciting to see how our community makes such an investment into our children,” he said.
