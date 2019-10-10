GREENSBURG – The first two Pack the Cruiser events for the Greensburg Police Department were a success, according to Chief Brendan Bridges.
The local police department collected canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soups, ravioli, Spaghetti O’s, honey, canned stews, apple sauce, cereal, pudding and other needed items
“Kids will now be able to go home and have something to eat,” Bridges said.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the GPD held their second Pack the Cruiser event at Walmart in Greensburg Sept. 28 with the goal of assisting those who may struggle to provide food in their homes and to their children.
Bridges previously said he has seen firsthand how lack of food in the home can affect a child’s daily routine.
The GPD wants to make sure they can assist in providing goods to families so children can go to school and have the energy to focus and concentrate throughout the day.
According to Bridges, national studies have shown the major effects lack of nutrients and food can have on students, with the top three issues being repeating a grade level, experiencing developmental impairments and having more social and behavioral problems.
“The Walmart event went really well,” Bridges said. “It all went really well. At the Walmart event, approximately 1,200 items were brought in.”
A police cruiser was be set up at the front of the store and an officer was there collecting food items from customers shopping or those who simply wanted to stop by and donate. The same went for the first Pack the Cruiser event at Needler’s just weeks prior.
At the Needler’s Pack the Cruiser event, the GPD collected more than 800 items and also collected $160 in cash donations. Approximately 50 people donated food and money
In total, both events brought in 3,000 items and approximately $250 in cash to purchase more groceries for local families in need.
“We couldn’t do this program without the community, Needler’s, Walmart, Honda who donated 150 bags of food, and Gentle Dentist who donated canned goods provided by their customers,” Bridges said. “Without their help, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
The police chief indicated this will be a trend moving forward.
“Yes, absolutely [we’ll continue Pack the Cruiser],” Bridges said. “The rest of the year we’ll focus on fundraisers at the school, but we’ll definitely keep Pack the Cruiser going, probably in the spring.”
