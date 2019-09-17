Pack the Cruiser event a success

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Police Department’s Pack a Cruiser event was a success this past weekend, according to Chief Brendan Bridges.
Pack the Cruiser launched last Saturday at Needler’s Market with the goal of assisting those who may struggle to provide food in their homes and to their children.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Bridges said he has seen firsthand how lack of food in the home can affect a kid’s daily routine.
The GPD wants to make sure they can assist in providing goods to families so children can go to school and have the energy to focus and concentrate throughout the day.
Bridges has said previously national studies have shown the major effects lack of nutrients and food can have on students, with the top three issues being repeating a grade level, experiencing developmental impairments and having more social and behavioral problems.
The police chief said he’d venture to say approximately 50 people donated food and money last Saturday.
“Pack the Cruiser went very well,” Bridges said. “We collected more than 800 items and also collected $160 in cash donations. The cash donations were used to purchase groceries that will be donated. It was a great turnout. It was more than what I expected. “
Bridges spoke about how important collecting food items is for the GPD and the community.
“A lot of people don’t realize how many people in the school system are in need of help,” Bridges said. “We always want to have these items on standby. Also, if there’s a house fire or something like that and a family is in need, we want to be able to help with that as well.”
The second Pack the Cruiser event will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Walmart in Greensburg. That event will last until 1 p.m.
A police cruiser will be set up at the front of the store and an officer will be collecting food items from customers shopping there or those who simply want to stop by and donate something.
The following items are needed and will be collected: Canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soups, ravioli, Spaghetti O’s, honey, canned stews, apple sauce, cereal and pudding.
Honda Manufacturing of Indiana recently helped kickstart the program by donating 150 bags of food.
Bridges said Pack the Cruiser is expected to be a yearly event to be held around the same time every year.
Those who have questions can contact Bridges at 812-663-3131.
