COLUMBUS - The Palliative Support Center welcomes Donna Butler, MSN, ANP-BC, OCN, ACHPN to its medical staff.
Palliative Care is a medical specialty which manages the symptoms of a serious illness. Palliative Care professionals work in coordination with the individual’s primary physician to bring relief of identified symptoms or concerns, with the goal of achieving a level of well-being and functioning that is appropriate for each patient.
“Donna brings over 10 year’s Palliative care experience which will be beneficial to helping us grow and expand the reach of our new Palliative program,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. “Palliative care specializes in providing patients relief from symptoms, pain and stress of a serious illness and is provided in partnership with curative treatment to improve quality of life.”
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, as the experts in the management of symptoms, started Palliative Care in June 2019 with a small pilot program serving the Bartholomew County area. In 2020, the expansion to full service includes operating a Specialty Outpatient Clinic providing consults at our offices on the second floor of the Hospice Center.
Butler brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Palliative team as she is certified as an advanced hospice and palliative care nurse (ACHPN) and a certified Oncology nurse (OCN). She joins the Palliative Care staff that includes Medical Director, Roy Goode, MD; Lindsay Jobe, MSN, FNP-L, ACHPN supported by Amy Dager, RN; Sarah Stephens, LCSW; Steve Holland and Nathan Green, Spiritual Counselors; Tammy Miller, Administrative Assistant and Shannon Johnson, BSN, RN, Palliative Care Manager.
A physician referral is required for Palliative Care for patients with a serious illness.
To learn more about Palliative Care, call 812-314-8120 or email PalliativeCare@crh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.