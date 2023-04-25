CONNERSVILLE – Indiana Audubon is hosting a special 125th anniversary spring gathering at its Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, April 29.
The event includes multiple guided nature and birding walks, presentations, a free pancake and sausage breakfast, and more. Evening owl, woodcock, and mothing adventures will be offered at sunset.
Additionally, all visitors to Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary can receive the perks of Indiana Audubon membership, with free rustic camping and fishing on the sanctuary grounds all weekend. The weekend also brings the debut of the new interpretive birding trail.
Registration for the entire day is only $5 and includes the free breakfast. Thanks to sponsors, registration is free for youth under 17 years of age and Indiana Audubon members. Box lunches are available to preorder during registration.
Registration closes on April 27 and can be found on the events page at indianaaudubon.org/events.
For more information about the weekend festival, call (765) 827-5109.
Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary is located at 3499 S. Bird Sanctuary Road, Connersville.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
Information provided
