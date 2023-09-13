GREENSBURG - This year marks the 60th year the Greensburg Kiwanis Club is hosting a community pancake breakfast the Saturday morning of the annual Tree City Fall Festival.
"That's a lot of pancakes!" Merrill Smith, who has been a member of the local club for more than 20 years, said with a laugh.
The breakfast, which features all-you-care-to-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk, takes place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Presbyterian Church on the northeast corner of the Greensburg Square.
The price of the meal is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under may eat for free.
Kiwanis International's mission statement is simple: Improving the world one child and one community at a time. Proceeds from Saturday breakfast will help do just that.
"We use a lot of the profits to support Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis," Smith said. "We also use some of the money to help support different activities here locally such as our Trunk or Treat."
Greensburg Kiwanis sends $1,000 a year to Riley Children's Hospital. Smith noted that some people might say that's not really local, but pointed out there are several Decatur County families who have or who are currently counting on the expertise and services Riley provides.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year conducted by the local Kiwanis club, and Smith said a good turn-out means a lot to the club's efforts.
"It's very important to us," he said. "We make some money cooking pork chops for other organizations, but this is our main fundraiser. We welcome the community to come and support not only the Kiwanis, but also to enjoy the pancakes and sausage and then go watch the parade after that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.