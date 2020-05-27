STATEHOUSE – More than $4.3 million through the federal stimulus package is available to local counties and communities to cover COVID-19-related expenses, according to area lawmakers.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic.
“Just like many families and local businesses have seen their budgets take a hit from this public health crisis, so too have many of our local governments,” Frye said. “Some of their budgets could not have prepared for the significant spending taking place to help stop the spread of this disease and thankfully, they can recoup some of these unexpected costs.”
The funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
“When local governments made their budgets, they could not predict we would experience a public health crisis like this,” said State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville). “Protecting Hoosiers is a priority and our communities are now dealing with these unexpected expenses. This federal funding will help our towns, cities and county get through this outbreak.”
These counties and communities within the counties are eligible to receive the following amounts:
· Decatur County $869,298
· Franklin County $737,641
· Ripley County $925,394
· Rush County $540,610
· Batesville $216,821
· Brookville $81,693
· Carthage $28,907
· Cedar Grove $4,899
· Glenwood $7,689
· Greensburg $386,600
· Holton $15,378
· Laurel $16,157
· Milan $60,377
· Millhousen $4,282
· Mount Carmel $2,595
· Napoleon $7,429
· New Point $11,128
· Oldenburg $21,283
· Osgood $51,747
· Rushville $196,155
· St. Paul $34,520
· Sunman $33,514
· Versailles $68,294
· Westport $46,654
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said local townships seeking reimbursement for eligible COVID-19 expenses should coordinate with their county government.
“We know COVID-19 doesn’t stop at county borders and is impacting all parts of the state, including here in our rural communities,” Ziemke said. “These federal reimbursement funds could help our local governments recover some of their unexpected expenses related to this unprecedented outbreak.”
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said this money will help the city cover some costs that weren’t planned for this year.
“We are still trying to understand the parameters on how the money may be spent,” he said. “So far, we have been told that the money may be spent on the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19. These are expenses that were not accounted for in the budgeting process and expenses that were incurred from March 1 to December 30. The obvious examples for allowable expenses are things like PPE (personal protective equipment) and sanitizing equipment. It can also be used for some payroll expense if it is due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. We are also looking at some expenses from our EMS service due to COVID.”
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Amy Lindsey said she has received further details from the state on how the money can be used, but has not had a chance to meet with other officials to discuss their best options.
“The Franklin County COVID Task Force has been working with the auditor’s office to track our expenses since the beginning of our response,” she said. “We are working to determine how to best recoup funds the county has lost to COVID. There are additional options for funding, as well, so we’re exploring every opportunity to recover our losses.”
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices. Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.
Comments from Decatur and Rush County officials weren’t available by press time.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Saunders represents House District 54, which includes Henry County and portions of Rush and Wayne counties.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
