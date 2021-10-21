INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Humanities has awarded more than $800,000 in federal pandemic-relief grants to humanities organizations across the state.
With funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Indiana Humanities has provided grants totaling $833,517 to humanities-focused nonprofit organizations in 45 Indiana communities.
“In supporting this funding, the U.S. Congress has sent the message that the humanities are essential to our recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “These funds allow us to put much-needed resources into Indiana communities, where they can be used to strengthen humanities organizations and the programming they provide to Hoosiers.”
To distribute the ARP funds, Indiana Humanities invited nonprofits to apply for two types of grants: Operating Support Grants and Programming and Capacity-Building Grants. Seventy-eight organizations have been awarded grants. The organizations receiving grants provide Hoosiers with programs and activities focused on subjects such as history, literature, languages, linguistics, archaeology, philosophy, ethics, jurisprudence and comparative religion.
“During the past 18 months, we have had limited engagement opportunities with our constituents, and this grant allows us to reengage with those we serve,” said Troy Fears, executive director of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute. “As we all continue navigating these challenging times, sharing our message of hope, healing, respect and responsibility is more important than ever.”
Added Ted Rita, director of the Hesston Steam Museum in La Porte, “This grant validates our work and acknowledges that cultural centers like ours are valuable and essential to the quality of life and economic impact to the communities that we call home.”
Last year, Indiana Humanities provided more than $500,000 in similar grants to humanities organizations as part of CARES Act funding.
ARP Grant recipients included:
Bartholomew County Historical Society, Columbus ($10,000/Operating)
Bartholomew County Historical Society, Columbus ($10,000/Programming)
Dearborn County Historical Society, Lawrenceburg ($5,000/Operating)
Historic Madison, Inc., Madison ($10,000/Operating)
Historic Madison, Inc., Madison ($10,000/Programming)
Jennings County Public Library, North Vernon ($10,000/Programming)
Shelby County Historical Society, Shelbyville ($5,000/Operating)
