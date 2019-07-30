INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Election Commission on Monday approved the state’s first voter electronic voting system with a verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), which will allow voters to confirm that their votes have been correctly recorded.
Direct record electronic machines are currently used in almost half the counties of Indiana. With these machines, there is a paper trail located in the back, but not visible to the voters. With the new security measure, voters will now be able to view the paper trails when they are added to the electronic voting equipment.
“Adding VVPATs to election equipment will help boost voter confidence and allow us to implement risk limiting audits,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson in a news release. “Together, these practices will show voters at the polls their vote is safe and secure and following up with a post-election audit will confirm their vote was counted.”
Funding to equip 10% of electronic voting machines with a verified paper trail has been provided by the General Assembly, so voters will start seeing the changes at polls as early as this fall. All voting equipment in Indiana will be required to have a paper trail by 2029.
All election equipment in Indiana goes through an extensive review and testing process prior to use by voters. The Election Assistance Commission (EAC) must approve the equipment to meet federal requirements, then at Ball State University, the Voting System Technical Oversight Program (VSTOP) will review and test the equipment to ensure it meets the Indiana standards.
After a piece of equipment has been approved by EAC and VSTOP, the equipment will go to the Indiana Election Commission for approval.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
