Bicentennial

This map indicates where Saturday’s parade participants should line up as well as the parade route.

 Graphic provided

DECATUR COUNTY — In celebration of Decatur County and the city of Greensburg turning 200 this year, the Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11.

To date, organizers John Pratt and Merrill Smith have about 102 floats and entries committed to the parade. For reference, the last Fall Festival Parade had 51.

“I think this promises to be one of the greatest parades of all time,” Smith said.

“Kids, bring your buckets,” Pratt said. “Because there’s candy to be had.”

The parade starts at KB Foods and travel south down Broadway then turns left on Washington Street for one block, ending at Franklin and Washington.

Photo opportunities and autographs will be available for noteworthy personalities and vehicles upon the parade completion.

Parade entries should line up for the event in keeping with the following numbers and how they correspond with the map included with this story.

1. Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets

2. Greensburg Police Department – Chief Mike McNealy

3. Sheriff Dave Durant

4. Mayberry Police Car – Loren Beck

5. Legion Veterans

6. Optimist Avenue of Flags

7. Tree City Mascot and Mayor Marsh

8. Grand Marshall – the unparallelled Pat Smith

9. Miss Bicentennial – Olivia Vanderbur

10. Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Taylor Gramman

11. Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Taylor Smith

12. Miss Bicentennial Congeniality – Regan Westerfeld

13. Junior Miss Bicentennial – Ameliah Colin

14. Junior Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Tiffani Gramman

15. Junior Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Madeline Risher

16. Junior Miss Congeniality – Alexxis Baluyot

17. Little Miss Bicentennial – Madison Moore

Little Mr. Bicentennial – Hudsyn Kraushar

18. Little Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Claire Mang

Little Mr. Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – James Verseman

19. Little Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Katherine Maddux

Little Miss Congeniality – Addy Jo Krausher

20. Contestants from Bicentennial Pageants

History of Decatur County Queens

21. Miss Indiana 1984, Miss Tree City 1983, Top 20 Mrs. American National Pageant – Mary Lou Davis

22. Miss Tree City 1984 – Jayne Gault

23. Miss Decatur County 1971 – Lana Powers Holland

24. Miss Decatur County 1972 – Beverly Brown

25. Miss Decatur County 1999 – Laura Moorman

26. Miss Decatur County 2000 – Desiree Fletcher Shaw

27. Miss Decatur County 2002 – Lauren Nobbe McReynolds

28. Miss Decatur County 2007 – Courtney Collins

29. Miss Tree City 2002 – Heather Roszelle Karazsia

30. Miss Tree City 2004 – Brianna Kovacich Krausher

31. Miss Tree City 2008 – Natalie Herbert Moorman

32. Miss Tree City 2011, Miss Decatur County 2013, Little Miss Tree City 1999 – Ericka Lynn Carman Reed

34. Miss Tree City 2012 – Jessica Able

35. Miss Tree City 2018 – Ashley Dearmand Sowers

36. Little Miss Tree City 2004 – Kjersten Hess

Little Mr. Tree City 2004 – Tanner Carman

37. Little Miss Tree City 2012, Little Miss Indiana 2015 – Gweneth Blair

38. Little Miss Tree City 2019 – Gwendolyn Gauck

39. Little Miss Congeniality 2012 – Chelsi Spillman

Little Miss Congeniality 2021 – Ellie Gilbert

2021 Tree City Fall Festival Royalty

40. Miss Tree City 2021 – Grace Young

41. Junior Miss Tree City 2021 – Chase Christianson

42. Little Miss Tree City 1st Runner Up 2021 – Lillian Arnett

Little Mr. Tree City 2019 and 2020 – Jonathon Arnett

43. Main Street Westport Little Miss and Mr.

44. Reigning Miss Decatur County – Grace Reiger

45. Visit Greensburg

46. Greensburg Fire Department and EMS

47. Decatur County Historical Society

48. Team Bus from Hoosiers movie

49. Buddy from Hoosiers movie – Brad Long (driven by Tom Cherry in a 1929 Model A)

50. Honda

51. WTRE Radio

52. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band

53. Randy Ollis – WISH TV 8

54. Janie from Popeye and Friends

55. Abe Lincoln

56. Carl Fisher

57. General Lew Wallace

58. Car in which Bobby Kennedy toured Greensburg in 1968

59. Benjamin Harrison riding in Kennedy car

60. Elwood Staffing

61. Super Heroes on roller skates

62. Decatur County Community Foundation

63. Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library

64. Girl Scouts

65. Chamber of Commerce

66. Tree County Players

67. Indy Sidewalk Stompers

68. Thomas Hendricks family

69. Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance

70. Decatur County Memorial Hospital

71. Ira Hollensbe’s 1904 Simplicity hauled by Maurice Brown

72. Three 1929 Model A Fords – Bill Obermeyer

73. 1931 Model A – Luke Koehne

74. Jackson Nursery Antique truck

75. 1952 Chevy truck – Tom Cherry

76. 1988 Dodge pick-up – Larry Schofner

77. Sweets Wrecker Service (three trucks)

78. Greensburg Lions Club

79. Re-Elect Sheriff Durant

80. Decatur County Right to Life

81. Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department

82. Juggling Circus Performers

83. Keller Williams

84. Decatur County Democrats

85. Indiana National Guard Humvee

86. Napoleon State Bank

87. YMCA

88. Greensburg Rotary

89. Good Shepherd Christian Academy

90. Greensburg City Council – Vietta McKenzie

91. Decatur County Republicans

92. Exodus

93. Kelly Services

94. Sandcreek Baptist Church

95. TBD

96. REMC

97. Lincoln Realty

98. Enneking Auto Body & Sales

99. Diamond Backs T-ball team

100. Two John Deere Hi-Crop Tractors – Bill Obermeyer

101. Power of the Past

102. Triple R Equine

The Decatur County Marching Band will participate in the parade as well as professional clowns, princesses and an assortment of regional celebrities including Randy Ollis and Janie of Popeye and Janie fame. The bus that the Hickory team rode in the movie “Hoosiers” will also be in the parade as well as Brad Long, the actor who portrayed Buddy in the film.

Vintage cars, vintage tractors and circus performers will be in attendance. The Bobby Kennedy convertible will be in the parade. The 1904 Simplicity vehicle, built by Greensburg’s own Ira Hollensbe, has returned to the Tree City after decades for the Bicentennial Parade. Historical impersonators and the Mayberry Squad car will be featured as well.

In addition, Larry Sparks of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater as a part of the city/county’s bicentennial programming.

Contact Josie Clark at josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you