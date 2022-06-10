DECATUR COUNTY — In celebration of Decatur County and the city of Greensburg turning 200 this year, the Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
To date, organizers John Pratt and Merrill Smith have about 102 floats and entries committed to the parade. For reference, the last Fall Festival Parade had 51.
“I think this promises to be one of the greatest parades of all time,” Smith said.
“Kids, bring your buckets,” Pratt said. “Because there’s candy to be had.”
The parade starts at KB Foods and travel south down Broadway then turns left on Washington Street for one block, ending at Franklin and Washington.
Photo opportunities and autographs will be available for noteworthy personalities and vehicles upon the parade completion.
Parade entries should line up for the event in keeping with the following numbers and how they correspond with the map included with this story.
1. Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets
2. Greensburg Police Department – Chief Mike McNealy
3. Sheriff Dave Durant
4. Mayberry Police Car – Loren Beck
5. Legion Veterans
6. Optimist Avenue of Flags
7. Tree City Mascot and Mayor Marsh
8. Grand Marshall – the unparallelled Pat Smith
9. Miss Bicentennial – Olivia Vanderbur
10. Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Taylor Gramman
11. Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Taylor Smith
12. Miss Bicentennial Congeniality – Regan Westerfeld
13. Junior Miss Bicentennial – Ameliah Colin
14. Junior Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Tiffani Gramman
15. Junior Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Madeline Risher
16. Junior Miss Congeniality – Alexxis Baluyot
17. Little Miss Bicentennial – Madison Moore
Little Mr. Bicentennial – Hudsyn Kraushar
18. Little Miss Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – Claire Mang
Little Mr. Bicentennial 1st Runner Up – James Verseman
19. Little Miss Bicentennial 2nd Runner Up – Katherine Maddux
Little Miss Congeniality – Addy Jo Krausher
20. Contestants from Bicentennial Pageants
History of Decatur County Queens
21. Miss Indiana 1984, Miss Tree City 1983, Top 20 Mrs. American National Pageant – Mary Lou Davis
22. Miss Tree City 1984 – Jayne Gault
23. Miss Decatur County 1971 – Lana Powers Holland
24. Miss Decatur County 1972 – Beverly Brown
25. Miss Decatur County 1999 – Laura Moorman
26. Miss Decatur County 2000 – Desiree Fletcher Shaw
27. Miss Decatur County 2002 – Lauren Nobbe McReynolds
28. Miss Decatur County 2007 – Courtney Collins
29. Miss Tree City 2002 – Heather Roszelle Karazsia
30. Miss Tree City 2004 – Brianna Kovacich Krausher
31. Miss Tree City 2008 – Natalie Herbert Moorman
32. Miss Tree City 2011, Miss Decatur County 2013, Little Miss Tree City 1999 – Ericka Lynn Carman Reed
34. Miss Tree City 2012 – Jessica Able
35. Miss Tree City 2018 – Ashley Dearmand Sowers
36. Little Miss Tree City 2004 – Kjersten Hess
Little Mr. Tree City 2004 – Tanner Carman
37. Little Miss Tree City 2012, Little Miss Indiana 2015 – Gweneth Blair
38. Little Miss Tree City 2019 – Gwendolyn Gauck
39. Little Miss Congeniality 2012 – Chelsi Spillman
Little Miss Congeniality 2021 – Ellie Gilbert
2021 Tree City Fall Festival Royalty
40. Miss Tree City 2021 – Grace Young
41. Junior Miss Tree City 2021 – Chase Christianson
42. Little Miss Tree City 1st Runner Up 2021 – Lillian Arnett
Little Mr. Tree City 2019 and 2020 – Jonathon Arnett
43. Main Street Westport Little Miss and Mr.
44. Reigning Miss Decatur County – Grace Reiger
45. Visit Greensburg
46. Greensburg Fire Department and EMS
47. Decatur County Historical Society
48. Team Bus from Hoosiers movie
49. Buddy from Hoosiers movie – Brad Long (driven by Tom Cherry in a 1929 Model A)
50. Honda
51. WTRE Radio
52. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band
53. Randy Ollis – WISH TV 8
54. Janie from Popeye and Friends
55. Abe Lincoln
56. Carl Fisher
57. General Lew Wallace
58. Car in which Bobby Kennedy toured Greensburg in 1968
59. Benjamin Harrison riding in Kennedy car
60. Elwood Staffing
61. Super Heroes on roller skates
62. Decatur County Community Foundation
63. Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library
64. Girl Scouts
65. Chamber of Commerce
66. Tree County Players
67. Indy Sidewalk Stompers
68. Thomas Hendricks family
69. Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance
70. Decatur County Memorial Hospital
71. Ira Hollensbe’s 1904 Simplicity hauled by Maurice Brown
72. Three 1929 Model A Fords – Bill Obermeyer
73. 1931 Model A – Luke Koehne
74. Jackson Nursery Antique truck
75. 1952 Chevy truck – Tom Cherry
76. 1988 Dodge pick-up – Larry Schofner
77. Sweets Wrecker Service (three trucks)
78. Greensburg Lions Club
79. Re-Elect Sheriff Durant
80. Decatur County Right to Life
81. Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department
82. Juggling Circus Performers
83. Keller Williams
84. Decatur County Democrats
85. Indiana National Guard Humvee
86. Napoleon State Bank
87. YMCA
88. Greensburg Rotary
89. Good Shepherd Christian Academy
90. Greensburg City Council – Vietta McKenzie
91. Decatur County Republicans
92. Exodus
93. Kelly Services
94. Sandcreek Baptist Church
95. TBD
96. REMC
97. Lincoln Realty
98. Enneking Auto Body & Sales
99. Diamond Backs T-ball team
100. Two John Deere Hi-Crop Tractors – Bill Obermeyer
101. Power of the Past
102. Triple R Equine
The Decatur County Marching Band will participate in the parade as well as professional clowns, princesses and an assortment of regional celebrities including Randy Ollis and Janie of Popeye and Janie fame. The bus that the Hickory team rode in the movie “Hoosiers” will also be in the parade as well as Brad Long, the actor who portrayed Buddy in the film.
Vintage cars, vintage tractors and circus performers will be in attendance. The Bobby Kennedy convertible will be in the parade. The 1904 Simplicity vehicle, built by Greensburg’s own Ira Hollensbe, has returned to the Tree City after decades for the Bicentennial Parade. Historical impersonators and the Mayberry Squad car will be featured as well.
In addition, Larry Sparks of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater as a part of the city/county’s bicentennial programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.