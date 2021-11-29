BATESVILLE – For more than 25 years, St. Louis Catholic Church’s Families Helping Families (FHF) has brought together a community of local churches and organizations at Christmastime. Their mission is to help friends and neighbors in need.
FHF calls community members to seek meaning during the Christmas season and continue the work of Jesus by showing love to those experiencing tough times.
When considering how to help community members, FHF asks everyone to pray for those who are struggling to provide for their children and families.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce placed a Giving Tree in their lobby to assist FHF with their mission to assist community members this Christmas. The tree was decorated with gift tags. These gift request tags represent the wishes of one child with a maximum value of $60.
There are many opportunities to help with toys and tangible gifts, but FHF asked for extra help with gift card requests this year. These requests were only for children aged 13 and up.
All gifts and cards were returned to the Saint Louis Church Parish office. They will be distributed in December.
FHF is still requesting monetary donations to help them provide a Christmas meal to each family. Any additional funds are used to help families throughout the remainder of the year.
Place donations in envelopes which are available at the Parish office. Envelopes can be returned in the collection basket at the church with a designation for FHF or can be dropped off at the Parish office any time.
Contact Natalie Wanstrath at 812-212-2617 or Maureen Harpring at 812-621-0781 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.