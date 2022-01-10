GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Inclusion Park Committee has announced a successful effort to raise $25,000 during the month of December in order to receive a match of an additional $25,000 as part of a grant campaign with Patronicity and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
According to former Chief of Police and Project Director Brendan Bridges, at the end of the December campaign the committee had raised $70,565 thanks to the generous help provided by local businesses and individuals. With the matching funds, the total raised was $95,565.
“Without the help of the community and businesses, this campaign could not have been successful,” Bridges stated in a news release. “This was a great way to kick off the funding for the future Inclusion Park and we are excited to be moving forward.”
Bridges also stated those involved still have a lot to accomplish, but know this project is well on its way to becoming a reality for the Greensburg community.
“The Inclusion Park will benefit everyone in the community and is something that everyone can enjoy,” Bridges said. “The Inclusion Park Committee would like to thank Patronicity and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority for their support on this project.
An Inclusion Park is different from ordinary parks.
“Inclusion parks bring a sense of inclusion for children with and without disabilities,” Bridges explained in a previous interview with the Daily News. “Children with disabilities often become bored with normal parks because the equipment is not suitable for them. An Inclusion Park allows children with disabilities to play with other children on every piece of the equipment. The goal with the Inclusion Park is to bring the children together and enable them to communicate and help each other throughout the park.”
In early 2020, Bridges met with then Parks Director Robert Barker about the ideal location for the Inclusion Park. Due to the layout, amenities and location of Rebekah Park, Barker and Bridges felt it would be the best site for the addition of an Inclusion Park area.
The Inclusion Park will be integrated with other equipment that has already been purchased by Decatur County Parks.
Once completed, the Inclusion Park will become part of the Decatur County Parks system and will be maintained by Parks Department personnel.
Donations made through the Decatur County Community Foundation and earmarked for the Inclusion Park are tax deductible.
Send your contribution to the Decatur County Community Foundation, 101 E. Main St. Suite 1; Greensburg, In 47240, (c/o Inclusion Park); or donate online at https://decatur.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=195.8
“Your support is key to helping this project become a reality,” Bridges previously stated. “Every donation makes a difference for all individuals in our community.”
