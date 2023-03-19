GREENSBURG – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is challenging Greensburg residents to contribute $15,000 towards improving North Park in order to receive a $15,000 match through the CreatINg Places initiative.
Area residents will soon add color to their basketball courts if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal by April 30, 2023. If successful, the project led by the Greensburg Mayor’s Youth Council will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s My Community, My Vision program.
“My Community, My Vision brings students directly into the process of community development, engaging them in the planning process and connecting them to local leaders,” Crouch said. “The proposed North Park project is a great example of how youthful energy and imagination can increase pride in our communities and bring citizens together around a common vision.”
Funds from the campaign will be used to create ground murals on the existing basketball courts to create vibrancy and finish the final phase of North Park improvements.
“We wanted to have a place, as youth, to get together with friends and families and have activities to do on a weekend or in the evening,” Brenley Jameson of the Mayor’s Youth Council said. “The refurbishment of North Park gives us a place and the opportunity to make a difference. It will create a place for all people to come together for outdoor activities. It is nice we get to have a voice to make a difference in the community that we want to live in now and in the future.”
“When we take the time and invite youth to the table to have a conversation, we substantially increase the likelihood of continued involvement and investment in our community,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said. “I remain committed to welcoming our youth to the discussion and encouraging them to find roles that benefit our community. The Greensburg Mayor’s Youth Council’s selection as a CreatINg Places project is a prime example of how we have brought the youth to the table and are already seeing results in Decatur County. I am proud of this group’s work to improve our community.”
According to a news release from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, My Community, My Vision is a youth-driven placemaking partnership between IHCDA and Patronicity. In collaboration with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance and Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Youth Council Networks, cohorts of youth council students participate in a semester-long program focused on asset-based community development, stakeholder engagement, and placemaking.
Student youth council teams, alongside their foundation or local unit of government sponsor, will utilize CreatINg Places funds. Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $7.5 million in public funds and an additional $6.3 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities.
Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
