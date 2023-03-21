BATESVILLE – The Mayor’s Youth Council discussed their new project, “Park Pizazz,” at Monday night’s Batesville City Council meeting.
MYC leader Bill Giltz explained how the project came together.
Giltz said the MYC chose to completely revitalize the basketball courts at Liberty Park. After grinding nearly 10,000 feet of asphalt to resurface, the group also plans to add a ground mural.
“The group felt that while our park is great, it kind of lacks that personality or flair that we’ve put in downtown with the murals, so they want to add that to the park,” Giltz said. “We are officially live with our Patronicity campaign... We have, to date, $2,975 and that’s from seven donors thus far. We have another $13,000 in pledges, so we’re just under the $16,000 mark of our $25,000 goal.”
If the group reaches their $25,000 mark, they’ll be matched dollar for dollar through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. They have until April 9 to raise the $25,000.
The plan is a part of the My Community, My Vision projects across the state.
According to the IHCDA, My Community, My Vision is a youth-driven placemaking partnership between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Patronicity.
While the program was launched in 2016, IHCDA is re-introducing the program in 2022 following the Covid-19 pandemic with a new vision for connecting young people in Indiana to the places they live and allowing them the opportunity to make a positive impact in their communities.
Giltz plans to return to next month’s city council meeting with another project update.
