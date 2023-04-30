BATESVILLE - The Batesville Mayor's Youth Council, in conjunction with the Batesville community, raised $28,475 through their Patronicity campaign for their Park Pizazz project. The funds surpassed their $25,000 goal which will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
The plan is a part of the My Community, My Vision projects across the state.
According to the IHCDA, My Community, My Vision is a youth-driven placemaking partnership between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Patronicity.
While the program was launched in 2016, IHCDA is re-introducing the program in 2022 following the Covid-19 pandemic with a new vision for connecting young people in Indiana to the places they live and allowing them the opportunity to make a positive impact in their communities.
Park Pizazz is a project to improve the safety and usability of the Liberty Park basketball courts. The cracked asphalt of the courts currently make the courts hard to utilize safely.
On the Patronicity campaign, the students of MYC said: "We, the Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council, are a group of 27 students ranging from 7th to 12th grade with one collective goal in mind. We are all driven to make a noticeable difference in our community and make our small town of Batesville, Indiana a place where everyone wants to live."
The project includes the grinding and resurfacing of nearly 10,000 square feet of asphalt, adding color through painting and striping and adding decorative picnic tables to match the other furnishings in the park.
"Our parks serve as a major gathering place for all Batesville residents, young and old alike, and this is what sparked our passion to make the environment surrounding the parks the best they can be," said MYC Leader Bill Giltz. "We aim to, one, improve the safety and usability of the courts by resurfacing the pavement, and, two, improve the overall appeal of the courts by incorporating more color."
