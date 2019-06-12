PARKING LOT CLEARED

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Sweets Auto Repair and Wrecker Service recently removed four abandoned vehicles from the city parking lot on the south side of the square. The four vehicles were affixed with bright orange stickers warning the owner of the impending removal of each vehicle, and then they were towed away. Patrolman Dave Wilson told the Daily News, "The bright orange sticker means that you have 72 hours to remove the vehicle, or we'll do it for you." Wilson went on to say that law enforcement officials generally depend on residents and business owners to let them know when a vehicle has been left unattended for an extended length of time. As was recently reported in the Daily News, Greensburg officials are taking a tougher stance about non-operational vehicles being left in public places. Questions about the policy should be referred to the Greensburg Police Department at 812-663-3131.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.