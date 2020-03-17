GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Armory on Main Street will be closed to foot traffic and the Parks and Rec’ Department will be closed until April 6.
Parks-related business may be conducted by phone at 812-663-8284 or by email at dcpark@decaturcounty.in.gov.
The Decatur County Park Office will be closed until April 6 as well, and all business and shelter reservations should be conducted by phone only at 812-663-2874.
The Greensburg Youth Baseball League will not hold their draft for the upcoming season until the week of April 6.
The Decatur County Girls Softball Association will continue to accept reservations and payment online at www.dcgsa.org. All dates are subject to change. Watch their Facebook pages at Decatur County Girls Softball Association.
The Decatur County Park Board meeting originally scheduled for March 23 is cancelled.
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department also asks that everyone refrain from visiting the parks or using the playground equipment until further notice.
