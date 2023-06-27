GREENSBURG - Much was discussed at the June meeting of the Decatur County Parks Board, but no decisions were made on several items.
Scotlynn Reinhold, the city of Greensburg’s summer intern this year, has proposed a project at the Decatur County Park. Reinhold’s plan is to paint shelter number one, potentially adding a mural to it. The proposed project also includes restructuring the horseshoe pit area and adding more picnic tables, with the tables possibly being placed on concrete pads to improve accessibility.
The project proposal was discussed, but nothing was voted on and it was noted that a budget is yet to be determined for the proposal.
The youth sports complex was discussed, with the board revisiting a previous discussion regarding the future of the complex and the board’s role including the possibility of the Parks Department taking over the complex.
During this discussion, the board touched on potentially bringing in an all-around activities director to oversee park activities, youth sports activities and aquatics activities; however, doing this would require a budget increase.
The board asked Mayor Joshua Marsh for his opinion on the addition of an activities director and he said enough work could be found to make such a position, if it were created, full-time.
“I think,” Marsh said to the board, “this is a very good position. I think it is needed, I think it is a countywide position. I don’t know that you’re going to be able to go into it and say it’s going to break even, I don’t think you’ll find enough revenue to make that happen.” A new Parks Department position would be a quality of life item, which Marsh noted typically, “don’t generate extra revenue.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Building Bridges Inclusion Park will be held at 10 a.m., July 6 at Rebekah Park. This event is open to the community.
