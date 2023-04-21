GREENSBURG – Beer sales may be permitted during this summer’s concerts at Rebekah Park.
Decatur County Parks & Recreation board member Erica Gunn broached the subject at this week’s meeting of the panel, and after discussing it her fellow board members supported the idea of allowing beer sales during the summer concert series at Rebekah Park Amphitheatre. The Decatur County Commissioners must also approve of allowing beer to be sold at the concerts before the practice becomes a reality.
In related matters, Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh attended the meeting to discuss the Mayor’s Youth Council and their project to resurface and upgrade the North Park basketball court.
The Mayor’s Youth Council has received a matching funds grant which will match money raised up to $15,000.
Marsh said he is confident the youth council can raise that amount, but asked the board if they could contribute funds should they be needed. The board indicated they can contribute to the project if needed.
A fireworks contract was approved.
Last year’s July 4 fireworks display cost $20,000. It was noted that amount was possible “because of the hospital’s generosity.” Decatur County Memorial Hospital contributed to the fireworks display as part of its 100th anniversary celebration.
This year, the board plans to contract for $15,000 with an option to increase it as needed and currently has $8,644 to put towards the fireworks display.
Repairs to the basketball court at County Park were discussed and tabled. There’s a crack in the court surface and the board plans to contact the county commissioners to determine how they would like to proceed.
