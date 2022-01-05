GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Board, Director Teresa Kovacich, and members of the community met this week to begin updating Parks & Rec’ 5-year plan. The meeting was facilitated by Kieser Consulting Group Urban Planner Daniel Lake, AICP.
To maintain the right to apply for yearly funding from several governmental entities, Parks & Rec’ is required to maintain and regularly update a 5-year plan that includes extensive details about county park assets, new socio-economic data about the county, new issues that need to be considered and changes in priorities.
Decatur County’s scope covers 20 facilities/locations including parks in all major county population centers as well as facilities like the Allen Memorial Pool, the Decatur County Skate Park, Rebecca Park and the Youth Sports Complex at Greensburg City Park.
“This helps the park board plan for the future and know what they need to spend money on,” Lake said.
He added that the Parks & Rec’ plan usually includes important upgrades necessary to accommodate mobility-challenged citizens as well.
Lake said that for this update special attention will be given to outlying areas in the county including getting opinions and input which could be solicited by on-line public survey, and that a second public meeting will be conducted after the public survey has been conducted.
Attending the meeting were various representatives from groups in the area that frequently use the park facilities, and their input was discussed.
Lake opened the floor for discussion by saying, “We would like to hear your suggestions, comments, and what you think we are doing well and what we need to work on.”
Various topics were discussed during the remainder of the meeting.
A representative of the Greensburg Youth Baseball League said that youth sports in the county should be handled by a single unified office or person. That central entity would eliminate the need for multiple boards, directors, and administrations, making the process of signing up and participating in such sports easier for all.
Kovacich said that a coordinator position is being discussed by the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism), but no decision had been made.
The need for a plan regarding how new facilities like Pirate Park and the existing undeveloped land in Rebecca Park will be used was discussed as well. It was mentioned that the both the city and Parks & Rec’ need to be included equally in the hopes of attaining a unified spending plan that defied changing administrations and differing priorities of new elected officials.
A master plan for the multiple walking trails already established, including plans for new walking trails that have been proposed, was mentioned including the Park Road walking trail/sidewalk that has been proposed in recent city/county meetings.
“Trails and their connectivity are very important to communities right now, and there are counties out there that are doing county trails as well,” Lake said.
Bicycle trails were also discussed.
The use of the old reservoir west of the city was also mentioned, with the suggestion for the county to make use of that as perhaps a wetlands development.
Decatur County Parks & Recreation will soon be quizzing the public, asking for suggestions and comments in a “Survey-Monkey-like” format.
The survey will be advertised on social media and in the Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.