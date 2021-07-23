OLDENBURG - Oldenburg Academy is pleased to announce the selection of Angela L. Parmer as the next principal at the academy.
Mrs. Parmer comes to OA as a highly experienced, credentialed, and enthusiastic educator with more than 23 years experience in secondary education.
After 20 years as an accomplished teacher of Advanced Placement Math and Chemistry, Mrs. Parmer moved into secondary administration at South Decatur Jr/Sr High School where she has been instrumental in promoting data-driven student growth and achievement.
She has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Chemistry/Secondary Education minor from St. Joseph College, a Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University, and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration and Leadership from Ball State.
Mrs. Parmer and her family are members of St. Catherine of Siena - Enochsburg parish. The members of the principal search committee believe she is the right choice for OA at this moment in our history. She is laser-focused on student performance and success in a supportive yet challenging, faith-based environment.
Principal Parmer shared, "I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity to combine my passion for education with my Catholic faith to lead the students and faculty of Oldenburg Academy."
-Information provided.
