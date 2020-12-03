RUSHVILLE – Purdue Extension Rush County will be hosting a virtual Private Applicator Recertification Program (PARP) and Ag Outlook meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Agronomy and IPM tips that save you time and money will be presented by Scott Gabbard, Purdue Extension Shelby County, and Jeff Hermesch, Purdue Extension Decatur County.
Storing micronutrients on the farm will be presented by Fred Whitford, Purdue Pesticide Programs.
Ag Outlook presentation will be done by Pat Karst, VP Halderman Companies.
Anyone wishing to participate should register by Thursday, Dec. 10 at 765-932-5974, wschakel@purdue.edu, or halderman.com. Please register with your email and PA number (if you are needing credit).
First Financial Bank and Halderman Farm Management and Real Estate who will be covering the $10 PARP fees.
