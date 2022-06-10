GREENSBURG - A community spelling bee will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library as a part of the city and county's bicentennial celebration. The top three winners will receive $160, $80 and $40 checks from the library within two weeks of the competition.
Author James Maguire wrote of the spelling bee, "Like America itself, perhaps even more purely, the [Spelling] Bee is a true meritocracy. It is the levelest of level playing fields."
Organizers John and Jill Pratt are seeking additional participants. Spellers must be at least 10 years of age due to the difficulty of the words. All are welcome to attend. The event is sponsored by Morning Breeze Retirement Community and Healthcare Center. In-person registration is required at the library's front desk.
Each speller will be assigned a number and compete in that order. Spellers will compete in scored rounds rather than a "sudden death" style competition. Each correctly spelled word will earn one point.
Spellers will have 30 seconds after hearing the word and its definition to spell each word. Each speller will get a new word even if the previous word was misspelled. The event should conclude after one hour. In the event of a tie, a playoff round will be held.
Earlier this year, John Pratt organized a showing of the film "The Hoosier Schoolmaster" which featured a community spelling bee and skyrocketed the popularity of the event. The film was loosely based on a teacher in the Milford area of Decatur County in the late 1800s.
The Hoosier Schoolmaster: A Story of Backwoods Life in Indiana was a novel published by Edward Eggleston in 1871 that was later adapted into a silent film and eventually into a “talkie.” The story was based on events in the life of Eggleston’s brother George who had been a schoolteacher in Indiana, living in the area that is now Milford. Noted for its local dialect and accurate portrayal of American rural life, the novel was a success.
“One of the main events in the book is the community spelling bee,” John Pratt said. “It’s stated that this is what set off the community spelling bee craze across the country. In fact, the Greensburg Daily News laid claim in 1959 to hosting the first community spelling bee in the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.