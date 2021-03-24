RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Park Hop began on March 1 and is ongoing through May 1.
Those interested in particpating may pick up a Park Passport at any Ripley County Library or the Ripley County Tourism Bureau.
Each time a participant visits a new park, it can be recorded on the passport. The more parks visited, the greater the chances are of winning prizes.
Families can claim kids' prizes at the Versailles State Park Shimmerhorn Shelter from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 during the Park Hop Finale.
Pictures families take while participating in the Park Hop can be shared on social media using the hastag #RipleyCoParkHop21.
- Information provided
