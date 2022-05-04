GREENSBURG — Nominees for several local elected offices were determined in Tuesday’s Primary Election including Republican candidates for sheriff, county commissioner and Washington Township Trustee.
In the sheriff’s race, Bill Meyerrose won with 2,025 votes versus John Organist’s 1,483 votes.
“I want to give credit to John Organist for the campaign he ran. It was very civil, obviously,” Meyerrose said. “We discussed the issues at hand, and I want to commend him for how he ran his campaign. We’re excited about our win ... and we’re looking forward to November.”
Meyerrose said he would be taking a couple weeks off now that the primary is over but noted that “parade season is not too far off, so we’re going to start easing back into it pretty quick.”
In the Decatur County Commissioner District 2 race, Jeremy Pasel won the Republican nomination with 1,696 votes, David Gray received 726 votes, David Neuman came in with 691, and Michael Quinlan got 239.
“This was a much larger gap then what I had anticipated, considering we were in a four-way race,” Pasel said. “I am incredibly appreciative of the support and the help I’ve gotten from numerous folks here in the community. I can’t thank them enough for the time and effort they’ve spent helping get my name out into the community. For the upcoming summer, we’ll wait and see what happens. If somebody actually decides to hop in the race, we’ll ramp this back up and proceed the same way going into this election, putting in a lot of hard work and going out and talking to the people. I think personal contact and support is what put me over the edge and helped me take this race in the resounding way that I did.”
In the hotly contested run for Washington Township Trustee, Beverly Rivera won with 899 votes versus Gracie Maxwell at 420 votes and Candee Redelman at 349.
“I’m very thrilled I won the Primary Election,” Rivera said. “I’m really excited heading into the summer, continuing my campaign and gathering more support for the General Election in the fall.”
