GREENSBURG – Wednesday, a large part of the local Christian Community will observe Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the 42 days before Easter known as Lent.
Western Christians, Anglicans, Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, Moravians, Nazarenes and others will line up in their respective Sanctuaries and receive repentance ashes on the foreheads to either the words, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Many partake of this tradition, but what does it mean, and how did it start? An answer to this requires some discussion of history and the events following centuries after Jesus Christ’s death.
As the Christian Holy Day of prayer and fasting, it officially ends Mardi Gras, the celebration of excess before Lent. The final three days before Lent are “Shrove Sunday,” “Shrove Monday” and “Fat Tuesday,” and end in repentance before the 40 days before Easter, typically a period of abstinence.
The First Council of Nicaea was a meeting of Christian bishops convened in the city of Nicaea, Turkey, by the Roman Emperor Constantine I in AD 325.
This council was the first effort to attain consensus in the church through an assembly representing all of Christendom.
Its main accomplishments were settlement of the issue of the divine nature of God the Son and his relationship to God the Father.
The First Council of Nicæa spoke of Lent as a period of fasting for 40 days in preparation for the period before Easter known as “Eastertide.”
In many places, Christians historically abstained from food for a whole day before Shrove Tuesday evening, and then broke their fast at sunset.
In India and Pakistan, many Christians continue this practice of fasting until sunset on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, with some fasting in this manner throughout the whole season of Lent.
In the Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is observed by fasting, abstinence from meat, and repentance – a day of contemplating one’s sins. On Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, Roman Catholics traditionally between the ages of 18 and 59 are permitted to consume one full meal along with two smaller meals, which together should not equal the full meal.
Some Catholics will go beyond the minimum obligations put forth by the church and undertake a complete fast or a bread and water fast until sunset. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of abstinence from meat (mammals and fowl), as are all Fridays during Lent. Some Roman Catholics continue fasting throughout Lent, as was the Church’s traditional requirement, concluding only after the celebration of the Easter Vigil.
Ashes symbolize both death and repentance. During this period, Christians show repentance and mourning for their sins, because they believe Christ died for them.
It is not required that a worshiper wear the ashes for the rest of the day, although many Christians choose to do so. However, dining out or doing non-essential shopping are considered inappropriate on Ash Wednesday.
“Many Christians believe that on Ash Wednesday we think about our birth and about how we return to dust after we die. Essentially, it’s time to remember that we are only human, and when we die our bodies return to the dust from which we came,” said United Methodist Pastor Christopher Stephens. “We repent as we begin the season before Easter. It connects back to the idea that we came from the dust, and God blew his breath into the dust, and we became alive.”
“So, dust, only with the power of God’s breath blown into it, becomes alive. And actually, ‘Ashes to ashes’ derives from the English burial service,” Stephens continued. “The text of that service is adapted from the Biblical text, Genesis 3:19 that says, ‘In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.’ Essentially, we impose ashes to remind ourselves that Jesus died as repentance for our sins.”
