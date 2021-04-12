DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to start patching this week along Ind. 3, north of I-74, in Decatur County as work begins on a $1.3 million asphalt resurface contract.
Starting in early May, crews will begin milling and paving between Greensburg and the Decatur-Rush County line. This work will be completed under daytime lane closures with flagging.
The contract was awarded last July and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2021.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
