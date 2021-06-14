GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Family YMCA is proud to announce that its Preschool Program has reached the Level 3 status in which it is one of few that has earned this achievement in Decatur County.
The staff has demonstrated knowledge and skill to plan appropriate activities for children that lead to school readiness.
They have also made a significant investment in professional development of the staff; each staff member, including the director, are required 20 training hours each year to maintain our Level 3 status.
Paths to Quality is Indiana’s statewide rating system for early care and education programs. It is a voluntary statewide system created to improve the quality of child care and early education for children.
This program shows parents that the Decatur County Family YMCA’s preschool is of high quality and follows all of the state standards that are needed at each level.
“We currently passed Level 3 out of four levels and I am very proud of my staff who has worked diligently to make this happen, this is one more step we are taking to constantly improve the quality of our
child care program.” said Donna Dykes, Child Care Director.
“We want to also send a big thank you to the Decatur County United Fund and Executive Director Joane Cunningham for their funding which allowed us to purchase items needed for Level 3. United Fund has been funding our Y for over 20 years,” she continued.
This funding also paid for background checks and trainings the staff needs to stay current.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the Y needed to purchase items for individual learning. This was provided by a grant through Stronger Learning Indiana; especially for early learning child care programs.
“The pandemic made it a challenge for us to earn the Level 3 status, but we were determined to make it happen, so this one means a lot to us to have achieved it,” Dykes concluded.
