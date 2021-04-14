NEW CASTLE - Pathway to your Passion is not your typical job fair.
It is focused on junior and senior high school and college students who are considering their career path options.
The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce invites area businesses to participate in this unique job fair.
This is about more than handing out applications and getting resumes. Participating businesses are expected to engage in sincere conversations with the students. Give them insight into exactly what your business’s jobs involve such as expectations, skills, training, etc.
“This gives students a casual setting to ask questions and learn more about a variety of professions direct from the businesses.” Shonda Kane, Chamber Executive Director, said.
There will be resources at the event for the students such as FAFSA help, resume assistance, interviewing etiquette and more.
“Many of these students will be entering the job arena very soon. Even though the focus is a bit different than the typical job fair we still want businesses to accept resumes and hand out applications.” Melissa True, Chamber Workforce Development Committee Chairperson, said.
Though there is no booth fee, however, we request of a $25 gift card donation which will be used as student door prizes.
