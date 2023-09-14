GREENSBURG – Students, faculty, first-responders and both active and retired military personnel gathered Monday in the South Decatur High School gymnasium to commemorate those who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, in terrorist attacks on American targets including the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The Patriot Day convocation was equal parts remembered grief and stirring patriotism and began with the South Decatur Cougarettes presenting the school and national colors followed by the school choirs under the direction of Matt Diel leading guests in the National Anthem.
Indiana Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Mary Carter led the Pledge of Allegiance after which Principal Stewart Durham welcomed guests and gave a brief introduction.
Diel conducted the choirs through a well-rehearsed and powerful presentation of the Painter/Anderson anthem “American Flag,” and then Durham introduced the keynote speaker for the occasion, Indiana National Guard Brigadier General (ret.) Brian Copes.
During his address, Copes briefly shared vignettes from his military history and then offered what was his most stirring epithet, saying:
“The U.S. is the greatest country in the world and here’s why. In world history, there has never been a greater force for good than the United States. We have never claimed any soil that we’ve fought on, except to bury our dead. We have liberated more people than any other country in world history. We’ve provided more disaster relief around the world than any other country in history. Our economic model of free enterprise has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system on earth. There are millions of people trying to come in and not going out. The American dream that you can grow up to do anything you wish is still alive, and you can still be anything you want with hard work and perseverance.”
He bid the students to consider a military career and protect the country that had offered them so much.
He finished with, “If not you, then who?”
The South Decatur Concert Band under the direction of Elijah DeWeerdt played the anthems of each service branch after which Durham offered closing comments.
The assemblage observed a moment of silence and then dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.