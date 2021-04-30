RUSHVILLE - Members of the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders will escort the half-scale replica of "A Call To Honor, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" to Rushville on Saturday, May 15.
The exhibit will make its way from Shelbyville to Rushville and is scheduled to arrive at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E 3rd St. around 9 a.m. May 15 according to Patty Caudill, Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
“We invite the public to come out and welcome the replica of America’s most sacred ground as it arrives in Rushville and visit the exhibit at the Elks,” Caudill said.
The replica will be on display beginning at 10 a.m. May 15 with the opening ceremony. It will be open to the public until 7 p.m.
Any organization wishing to lay a wreath during the ceremony should contact Rushville Chapter DAR at rushvillechapterdar@gmail.com no later than Monday, May10.
The exhibit is being brought to Rushville by the Rushville DAR chapter to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The Call To Honor, Tomb of the Unknown replica is being presented by the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia. The Rushville Chapter DAR is sponsoring the event in association with the Rushville Elks Lodge, Rushville American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 Rushville and the Sons of the American Legion Post 150.
