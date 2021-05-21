BATESVILLE - Earlier this year, Batesville area students were asked to participate in a writing activity for the VFW called the "Patriot's Pen."
Students were asked to write a paper about what patriotism means to them. Their papers were then turned in to the local VFW where they were judged.
This year, the top five winners were all from St. Louis School.
Winners were 1st Place- Ava Hollins (6th Grade); 2nd Place- Ashley Hunter (7th Grade); 3rd Place- Bridget Lohmueller (7th Grade); 4th Place- Olivia Leising (6th Grade); and 5th Place- Carson Hartwell (6th Grade).
St. Louis School administrators and teachers agreed they are all very proud of all of their students for participating in this writing project and for helping to promote love for our country.
