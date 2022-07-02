DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of U.S. 421 (Ireland Street) in Greensburg on or after Tuesday, July 5, to perform deep patching operations.
The road will close between Washington Street and Ind. 46 (Main Street) for up to five days. Traffic will be routed along Ind. 46 and Ind. 3 during the closure. Motorists may experience signal delays at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Ind. 46 due to milling affecting signal loops.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
