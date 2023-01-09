RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey announced at the most recent City Council meeting that Mike Land was named the new Rushville Street Commissioner effective January 1, 2023.
Land, a veteran of the street department, began his career with the city in November 2004. He has served the city as assistant street commissioner since January 1, 2012.
Land has assisted in all areas of operation for the department and has worked alongside former commissioner Jemmy Miller, who recently retired after 29 years with the department.
Land played a key role in the Community Crossing Matching Grant process that has provided numerous upgrades to city Streets since its inception in 2016.
Land and his wife Karena have two children and two grandchildren.
“For those who are close to the city or street department this shouldn’t come as any surprise,” Mayor Pavey said. “Mike has been working alongside Jemmy Miller for the last several years preparing for the day he would be handed the reigns. It is with great pride that we see an employee rise through the ranks to department head.”
It was further announced that Tompaul Owens was promoted to working foreman at the street department effective January 1, 2023, and will serve as assistant to Land.
He began his employment with the street department in February 2001. Since 2019, he has served as crew leader on the jobsite and will continue to do so while also taking on a larger role in planning and management.
Owens and his wife Whitney have two children, Jaylen and Tressler.
For more information about the Rushville Street Department visit www.cityofrushville.in.gov > Departments & Services > Street Department.
You can contact Land at streetcommissioner@www.cityofrushville.in.gov or 765-932-2575.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.