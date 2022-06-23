RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced he is seeking a fourth term as the mayor of the city of Rushville.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done while I’ve been in office,” Pavey said in a press release. “In that time, we’ve received record private investment, record job creation announcements, and numerous transformational quality of life improvements.”
In the news release, Pavey highlighted numerous accomplishments for his administration during his current term in office.
Record Investment
$289 million of private investment since 2017, a record amount.
$220 million investment from Diamond Pet Foods.
$1.2 million investment from Frito-Lay Distribution Center.
$22 million investment in 16th Street housing project.
$23 million of investment from the State of Indiana, through programs like Stellar Communities and READI.
Record Job Creation
Diamond Pet Foods has committed 170 new jobs with an hourly wage exceeding $20 per hour.
Frito-Lay Distribution Center has committed 15 new jobs.
Key existing employers, like INTAT Precision and Rush Memorial Hospital, continue to hire.
Quality of Life Improvements
Carol Jenkins Davis Park
Award-winning splash park at the Overlook
Fish Moon brewery and restaurant.
Bringing back the Princess Theater.
“When this administration came into office, we had a plan, and we made a lot of promises to improve Rushville,” Pavey stated. “Throughout our time in office, but especially in recent years, we’ve watched our plans deliver incredible results. There’s more work to be done and I’m excited to continue our momentum into the next term.”
Pavey also outlined numerous goals for a fourth term. They include increasing the city’s population, attracting more high-wage jobs to Commerce Park on the city’s north side, successfully launching Diamond Pet Foods, bringing a new community center to the former Walmart building, completing the Cherry Street extension project to alleviate drainage issues in the city, renovating Willkie Park downtown, completing a “Launch Center” and co-working space above Fish Moon, repurposing the dilapidated former Havens School building into apartments, constructing new single-family homes on the Washington Street extension, building a “pipeline” of future leaders in the community, expanding the city’s parks and trails, and upgrading the city’s infrastructure.
“I remain dedicated to making Rushville a community that is leading the way in rural Indiana. Together, we will continue to deliver unprecedented results for Rushville residents,” said Pavey.
Pavey is a lifetime resident of Rushville. He is a graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, Purdue University College of Engineering, Ball State University’s Center for Economic and Community Development, and the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Before becoming mayor, Pavey was a project engineer for McComas Engineering for 18 years.
Pavey is a proud father to his son, Nicholas.
