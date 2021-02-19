RUSHVILLE - Rushville’s Mayor Michael Pavey was elected President of the Board of Directors of Administrative Resources association (ARa), at its quarterly meeting held in Columbus, Indiana Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The association, which is owned by southern Indiana cities, provides assistance in the planning and financing of community and economic development projects.
In announcing the election, Eric Frey, Executive Director of ARa, said, “Mayor Pavey has always provided guidance and support to ARa and myself. This has resulted in a great partnership between ARa and Rushville. His election as President of the association is a reflection of the respect of his fellow mayors and a sign of their confidence in his leadership ability.”
ARa is a governmental association founded in 1973 with help from the Lilly Endowment. ARa helps cities better compete for community and economic development resources and comply with complex federal regulations. ARa has negotiated financial incentive packages for more than 200 new industrial ventures resulting in the investment of more than $750 million and the creation of more than 4,000 new jobs.
ARa has helped create and manage small business loan programs totaling over $1 million. In the area of community development, ARa has developed and administered more than 600 projects involving water and sewer systems, affordable housing, park and recreation facilities, new public buildings, downtown and neighborhood revitalization, law enforcement programs, and transportation systems.
“ARa has been a great partner in a number of our community development programs and projects. They helped acquire funds to improve our downtown, develop affordable housing, upgrade public infrastructure, and has been a part of our Stellar Team from the beginning,” Mayor Pavey said. “ARa is an effective and efficient way for cities to work together, and I am pleased to have been selected to serve as president.”
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.