RUSHVILLE - Mayor Mike Pavey has filed the required paperwork with the Rush County Clerk to officially seek re-election for mayor of the city of Rushville.
Pavey said he has numerous ambitious but achievable goals for his fourth term.
“I remain dedicated to making Rushville a community that is leading the way in rural Indiana," he said. "Together, we will continue to deliver unprecedented results for Rushville residents. I look forward to continuing to earn your support ahead of the May 2023 Republican primary.”
“I’m beyond excited for the journey that we are about to embark on,” Pavey continued. “Since announcing my intent for re-election in June, I have been overwhelmed with the resounding support I’ve received from the community.”
Pavey was accompanied by his son Nicholas and city councilmen Bob Bridges and Bradley Berkemeier at the time of filing.
Pavey noted that since taking office Rushville has seen a record private investment of over $290 million since 2017, creating a record number of jobs and transforming the quality of life for Rushville residents.
“When this administration came into office we had a plan and we made a lot of promises to improve Rushville," he said. "Throughout our time in office, but especially in recent years, we’ve watched our plans deliver incredible results. This ability to achieve results has led to overwhelming support from community members, local businesses, and state-wide leaders. I’m excited to grow this support and carry our momentum into the next term.”
Pavey is a lifetime resident of Rushville. He is a graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, Purdue University College of Engineering, Ball State University’s Center for Economic and Community Development, and the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Before becoming mayor, Pavey was a project engineer for McComas Engineering for 18 years.
For more information about Pavey’s re-election campaign, visit the “Vote Pavey for Mayor” page on Facebook.
