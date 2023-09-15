RUSHVILLE – Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey will serve a fourth consecutive term in office as he is officially unopposed in this year’s municipal election.
Rush County Clerk Angie Buckley confirmed that no other candidates have filed to run against the mayor, who was first elected in 2011. Pavey will make local history when he is sworn in, being just the second mayor ever elected to a fourth term; he joins Raymond Gibson, who served the city as mayor from Jan. 1, 1968 to Dec. 31, 1983.
Pavey said he was humbled to have the opportunity to serve another term.
“It has been such an honor to be Rushville’s Mayor,“ he said. “I am so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish to this point, moving from just another rural community to one that is leading the way in rural Indiana. That is a testament to the great people that have been a part of my team throughout the years, of which I am very thankful!”
As he approaches his fourth term, the mayor said major priorities for 2024 include finishing the Diamond Pet Foods project that will deliver approximately 170 new jobs and a record $259 million investment, and to begin construction on the new multi-million dollar community center project.
Other key initiatives will include workforce development, economic and community development, entrepreneurial launch center, additional quality of place and life opportunities, various housing projects, leadership development and storm water management.
Although the mayor and several council seats will be unopposed this fall, there will be a municipal election Nov. 7 to determine the Rushville City Council At-Large positions. Republicans running for this position are incumbent Robert “Bob” Bridges and Ron Gardner, while the Democrats have slated Faryene “Junior” Williams. Voters will select two of the three candidates.
Those who are unopposed and are set to serve in the next administration along with the mayor are Robert Hadley (District 1), Brad Berkemeier (District 2) and Jemmy Miller (District 3).
