RIPLEY COUNTY - Carly Zoller, a student at South Ripley High School in Versailles had a vision for her senior project which included working with local children in need.
Carly’s mother, Amy Matzet, licensing coordinator for the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) Versailles region, quickly took action by helping her daughter work with NYAP to provide quality, furnished beds for licensed foster families and children.
Carly’s “Pay It Forward” senior project was fully underway, when suddenly the Coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down communities across the country. Carly says she still continued with her project and was determined to make it happen for children in her community.
“We eventually weren’t able to finish the project (in class) because of COVID-19, but we still continued to do it anyway.” Carly said. “I want them to have something for themselves.”
According to Amy, local builders planned on constructing the beds, and students from a local vocational school were going to assist in the process while NYAP employees were going to paint the beds.
“We knew with COVID that wasn’t going to happen, and her school also said the project had been stopped,” Amy said. “We received $4,500 through grants from the Ripley County Community Foundation and Southeastern Indiana REMC and the proposal was to collaborate with high school students and the community. I still thought it was important to follow through and get it done.”
Matzet Designs in Versailles has been building the beds while Carly and Amy complete the painting.
Amy says the $4,500 grant money allows their family to build eight single beds instead of the 15 bunk beds they were planning on building. Amy also was able to educate and inform community members of NYAP’s mission, vision and values along the way.
“Another important thing with the grants is I was able to educate other people within our community about NYAP and the need for foster care,” Amy said.
Sara Middendorf, regional manager for the NYAP Versailles region, says in the past, foster families have struggled being able to take another placement due to the lack of beds and resources. With these additional beds, Sara is hoping families will be more open to accepting another placement, especially sibling groups.
“In those instances, NYAP has typically tried to help whether it means putting out a request to the community to donate something or even just ordering something off of Amazon and having it shipped directly to the families,’” Sara said. “(The project) was an idea of how we could meet that need without necessarily having to spend money that we don’t always have to spend.”
Sara says with the holiday season around the corner, they are always advocating for children to be placed in a loving foster home versus living in a facility or a residential setting.
“If we have these families that their only barrier is having a physical bed for them and are willing and able to otherwise take in another kid, I think this will only make it easier for them to say yes,” Sara said.
Carly says she hopes her peers will see her work in the community and want to take part in making a difference with her in the future.
“I’m hoping that other people will realize how important it is for all kids to be able to have the things and chances,” Carly said.
NYAP strives for innovation and community outreach across the 10 states we serve, and being able to take part in unique, community projects to benefit our foster families and children fortify the heartbeat of our teams through service and advocacy on behalf of those we serve.
- Information provided
