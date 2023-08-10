RUSHVILLE – For 16 years, Jon Lykins and a group of dedicated volunteers have been financially assisting individuals and families battling major illnesses or injuries.
Thanks to a lot of hard work and the generosity of Rush County area businesses and people, Lykins and his crew have been very successful in carrying out their mission. So far, more than $230,000 has been collected and distributed.
“Our goal this year is to make it to the quarter-million-dollar mark,” Lykins recently said. “Wouldn’t that be something in a little town like Rushville, to be able to say with everybody’s help we’ve been able to give $250,000 to people who really need it!”
Recipients of the funds are free to do with the money as they please.
“They can pay bills, buy groceries, take a vacation – anything they need or want to do,” Lykins said, noting that those who receive funds are often fighting life-threatening diseases. “With everything else they’ve got going on, if it brings them a little happiness or hope then it’s all worth it.”
The monies raised come primarily from the Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing, scheduled this year for a 10 a.m. start Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Greensburg County Club.
This year’s event already has plenty of golfers, but tee ads are still available at $25 each and there’s still room for hole sponsors at $75 each. Donations to the cause – either gifts or services – are also gladly accepted.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Sammi Shambaugh, who suffers from Ulcertiva Colitis, an affliction that involves abnormal reactions of the immune system that cause inflammation and ulcers on the inner lining of the large intestine.
Samantha is a 2013 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School and the daughter of Bobby Taylor and Janet Young. Her health concerns started in 2020 when she developed stomach issues.
She has since suffered from a myriad of serious health concerns associated with Ulcertiva Colitis and been forced to undergo a great many tests and medical procedures including the removal of her entire colon.
Most recently, she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease known as Small Duct PSC and is also dealing with Iron Deficiency Anemia, both caused by UC and the medications she has had to take.
For the foreseeable future, she will need constant monitoring and outpatient visits at least once a month.
Lykins concedes it takes a lot of work by a lot of people to raise $230,000, but said in the end it’s all well worth the time and effort.
“You just can’t imagine how rewarding it feels when you pass out all that money,” he said. “I cry all the way home, it just makes me feel so good. It’s hard to describe the feeling you get when you hand somebody a check and you just know in your heart that they really really need that money. That’s why we do it.”
Jon also acknowledged the many people who have helped solicit donations, contact merchants, and helped host the golf outing over the years. He especially noted the efforts of his brother Mark and his friend Scott Beckner.
He also thanked everyone who has donated to or helped sponsor the outing in some way.
Beckner also shared his thanks to everyone involved.
“I want to give a shout out to all the sponsors and everyone who makes this happen,” he said. “We also definitely want to thank the community, they are why we’re able to do this every year. Everybody’s been giving and everybody always wants to help their neighbor.”
Anyone interested in purchasing either a tee add or hole sponsorship for Saturday’s outing, or in making a donation of some kind, is encouraged to contact Lykins at 765-561-5261 or Beckner at 765-821-0038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.